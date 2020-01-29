EASTERN CONFERENCE 

Atlantic Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston5129101270169135
Tampa Bay492915563177140
Florida492816561183163
Toronto502617759181167
Buffalo502221751147157
Montreal512222751157161
Ottawa501823945138169
Detroit511235428109199

Metropolitan Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington503411573181146
Pittsburgh503114567168136
N.Y. Islanders492915563143132
Columbus512716862138130
Carolina502918361159132
Philadelphia502717660158150
N.Y. Rangers482321450158159
New Jersey491824743130176

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

Central Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis513112870164141
Colorado492815662179143
Dallas492817460128122
Chicago512421654155161
Winnipeg512522454152160
Minnesota502321652156166
Nashville482219751158159

Pacific Division 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vancouver502818460165150
Calgary512619658139152
Edmonton492618557155153
Arizona512620557146138
Vegas522520757161159
San Jose512225448134169
Anaheim491925543124154
Los Angeles501827541125158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games 

Ottawa 5, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 5, Calgary 4, SO

Wednesday's Games 

Toronto at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games 

Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games 

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games 

Columbus at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

