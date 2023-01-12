 

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston4032446815688
Toronto42269759143109
Tampa Bay392513151139115
Buffalo392017242152135
Florida421919442138145
Detroit391715741121134
Ottawa401819339120127
Montreal411622335109156
Metropolitan Division
 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina41259757130113
New Jersey412612355141109
N.Y. Rangers422312753138116
Washington442315652143123
Pittsburgh402113648133121
N.Y. Islanders422217347130116
Philadelphia421718741119136
Columbus401226226103158
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas422511656146111
Winnipeg412614153138110
Minnesota402214448129116
St. Louis422118345136151
Nashville401915644112117
Colorado392016343116115
Arizona401322531110149
Chicago39102542486144
Pacific Division
 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas422713256140120
Los Angeles452514656152152
Seattle402412452147125
Calgary421914947132128
Edmonton432218347153146
Vancouver401720337139161
San Jose431322834133161
Anaheim42122642898175

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Toronto 2, Nashville 1

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2

Los Angeles 4, San Jose 3

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

