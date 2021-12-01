EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida221543338260
Toronto231661336649
Tampa Bay211254286760
Detroit231193256372
Boston191180225753
Buffalo228113196477
Montreal246162145585
Ottawa19414194673

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington231445338257
Carolina211551316747
N.Y. Rangers201343296054
Pittsburgh221075256361
Columbus201280246765
New Jersey20974225963
Philadelphia20884204961
N.Y. Islanders175102123252

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota221561318366
St. Louis221273277562
Nashville221291256463
Dallas201172245756
Winnipeg221084246061
Colorado181161237356
Chicago217122164567
Arizona235162124282

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary221345317243
Edmonton201550307759
Anaheim231283277565
San Jose221291256060
Vegas211290246664
Los Angeles21984225759
Seattle228131176577
Vancouver237142165374

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose 5, New Jersey 2

Detroit 2, Boston 1

Florida 5, Washington 4

Minnesota 5, Arizona 2

Nashville 6, Columbus 0

St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO

Dallas 4, Carolina 1

Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4, SO

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, :30 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Florida, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.

