EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|14
|10
|2
|2
|22
|54
|38
|Toronto
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|36
|37
|Detroit
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|43
|48
|Tampa Bay
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|36
|37
|Boston
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|31
|33
|Buffalo
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|36
|36
|Montreal
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|32
|50
|Ottawa
|13
|3
|9
|1
|7
|30
|45
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|11
|10
|1
|0
|20
|41
|21
|Washington
|13
|7
|2
|4
|18
|44
|32
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|33
|37
|New Jersey
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|37
|33
|Columbus
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|32
|28
|Philadelphia
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|32
|28
|Pittsburgh
|12
|5
|3
|4
|14
|38
|37
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|5
|4
|2
|12
|27
|29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|12
|8
|2
|2
|18
|43
|31
|Minnesota
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|44
|41
|Winnipeg
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|43
|36
|Nashville
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|40
|38
|Colorado
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|37
|37
|Dallas
|12
|4
|6
|2
|10
|27
|39
|Chicago
|14
|3
|9
|2
|8
|31
|50
|Arizona
|13
|1
|11
|1
|3
|21
|54
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|12
|10
|2
|0
|20
|52
|35
|Anaheim
|15
|8
|4
|3
|19
|52
|43
|Calgary
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|43
|30
|Los Angeles
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|40
|34
|Vegas
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|40
|42
|San Jose
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|37
|35
|Vancouver
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|36
|43
|Seattle
|14
|4
|9
|1
|9
|40
|51
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Los Angeles 2, Ottawa 0
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 0
Edmonton 5, Boston 3
Montreal 4, Calgary 2
Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2, SO
Washington 2, Detroit 0
Winnipeg 4, San Jose 1
Nashville 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Colorado 7, Vancouver 1
Vegas 3, Minnesota 2
Anaheim 7, Seattle 4
Friday's Games
Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston at New Jersey, 12 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
