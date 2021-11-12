EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida141022225438
Toronto14851173637
Detroit15762164348
Tampa Bay12633153637
Boston11650123133
Buffalo12552123636
Montreal15410193250
Ottawa1339173045

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina111010204121
Washington13724184432
N.Y. Rangers13733173337
New Jersey12732163733
Columbus10730143228
Philadelphia11632143228
Pittsburgh12534143837
N.Y. Islanders11542122729

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis12822184331
Minnesota13940184441
Winnipeg13733174336
Nashville14851174038
Colorado11551113737
Dallas12462102739
Chicago1439283150
Arizona13111132154

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton121020205235
Anaheim15843195243
Calgary13733174330
Los Angeles14851174034
Vegas14860164042
San Jose13751153735
Vancouver14572123643
Seattle1449194051

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles 2, Ottawa 0

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 0

Edmonton 5, Boston 3

Montreal 4, Calgary 2

Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2, SO

Washington 2, Detroit 0

Winnipeg 4, San Jose 1

Nashville 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Colorado 7, Vancouver 1

Vegas 3, Minnesota 2

Anaheim 7, Seattle 4

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

