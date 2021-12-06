EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida241743379367
Toronto261772368062
Tampa Bay241554348165
Detroit251393297178
Boston211281256156
Buffalo248133197090
Montreal266173155993
Ottawa226151135786

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington251546368862
N.Y. Rangers231643356857
Carolina231661337552
Pittsburgh241185276967
Columbus2313100267675
New Jersey22994226576
Philadelphia228104205172
N.Y. Islanders205105153861

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota241761359271
Winnipeg241284287468
St. Louis241284288070
Nashville2413101276868
Colorado211272268571
Dallas211272266058
Chicago249132205475
Arizona245172124389

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary251555358151
Edmonton231670328670
Anaheim251384308474
Vegas2414100288173
San Jose2513111276668
Los Angeles231094246463
Seattle249132207284
Vancouver258152186080

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Columbus 6, San Jose 4

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 1

Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 1

Winnipeg 6, Toronto 3

Vegas 3, Calgary 2

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 87p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

