EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Florida7554156114317218
x-Toronto7650206106295235
x-Tampa Bay7546218100250212
x-Boston754624597233203
Buffalo7829381169219278
Detroit7629371068214291
Ottawa762841763206248
Montreal7620451151197295

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7749208106256190
x-N.Y. Rangers7649216104235191
x-Pittsburgh7743231197254215
x-Washington7643231096263225
N.Y. Islanders753531979208210
Columbus763535676245282
New Jersey762742761234280
Philadelphia7623421157196278

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Colorado7655156116296209
x-St. Louis76462010102288219
x-Minnesota7547217101281235
Nashville764328591244225
Dallas764328591221227
Winnipeg7635301181235245
Chicago7625401161204273
Arizona762249549186292

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Calgary7647209103273190
Edmonton764426694264235
Los Angeles7740271090222226
Vegas774131587246229
Vancouver7638281086230213
Anaheim7730331474219253
San Jose7529341270195241
Seattle752544656197260

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Calgary 5, Chicago 2

Washington 3, Colorado 2

New Jersey 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 5, Arizona 3

Seattle 4, Ottawa 2

Vancouver 6, Dallas 2

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 19 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vegas,9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal,6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

