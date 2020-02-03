EASTERN CONFERENCE 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington533513575193158
Boston5331101274177137
Pittsburgh523314571176142
Tampa Bay523215569188145
Columbus532816965143135
N.Y. Islanders502915664146136
Toronto522817763188171
Carolina523019363166139
Philadelphia522817763167157
Florida502817561183167
Montreal542423755167166
N.Y. Rangers502521454163161
Buffalo522322753150161
Ottawa5218241046142176
New Jersey511824945137185
Detroit531237428111204

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis533114870168150
Vancouver533018565177159
Colorado502816662182149
Dallas512918462134129
Edmonton522818662170162
Vegas542720761168162
Calgary532720660146163
Arizona542621759152148
Chicago522521656158163
Winnipeg532623456158164
Nashville512420755169171
Minnesota512322652157172
San Jose532227448136177
Anaheim522126547134161
Los Angeles531929543131167

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games 

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

Columbus 4, Montreal 3

Carolina 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Monday's Games 

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games 

Colorado at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games 

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games 

Anaheim at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

