EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida594013686245173
Tampa Bay593815682200171
Toronto593717579219181
Boston593618577180160
Detroit592428755170221
Buffalo602032848162212
Ottawa582132547154189
Montreal591635840147224

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina594113587198139
Pittsburgh603615981197160
N.Y. Rangers593717579180154
Washington6032181074197169
Columbus603027363199222
N.Y. Islanders562424856152157
New Jersey592232549179208
Philadelphia5918301147148206

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado604213589233170
St. Louis593417876211165
Minnesota583420472218193
Nashville593421472190166
Dallas573222367170169
Winnipeg6027231064182187
Chicago602230852161208
Arizona581836440148210

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary593616779204143
Los Angeles613320874178173
Edmonton593223468193187
Vegas613225468192183
Vancouver602924765173174
Anaheim6227251064180197
San Jose582625759154182
Seattle611837642159220

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Carolina 2

Buffalo 5, Toronto 2

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Columbus 6, Vegas 4

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 3

Nashville 6, Minnesota 2

Colorado 3, Calgary 0

Tampa Bay 2, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 3, Florida 2, SO

Monday's Games

Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver,9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 19:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 1930 p.m.

