EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Toronto241761357452
Florida221543338260
Tampa Bay211254286760
Detroit241293276775
Boston191180225753
Buffalo228113196477
Montreal246162145585
Ottawa20415194879

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington231445338257
Carolina211551316747
N.Y. Rangers211443316455
Pittsburgh231085256566
Columbus201280246765
New Jersey20974225963
Philadelphia21894205065
N.Y. Islanders175102123252

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota221561318366
St. Louis221273277562
Nashville221291256463
Dallas201172245756
Winnipeg221084246061
Colorado191171237664
Chicago217122164567
Arizona235162124282

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton211650328261
Calgary221345317243
Anaheim241383298170
San Jose221291256060
Vegas2212100247170
Los Angeles21984225759
Seattle238132186881
Vancouver248142185976

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 6, Ottawa 2

Toronto 8, Colorado 3

Detroit 4, Seattle 3, SO

Anaheim 6, Vegas 5

Edmonton 5, Pittsburgh 2

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Florida, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.

