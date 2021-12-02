EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|74
|52
|Florida
|22
|15
|4
|3
|33
|82
|60
|Tampa Bay
|21
|12
|5
|4
|28
|67
|60
|Detroit
|24
|12
|9
|3
|27
|67
|75
|Boston
|19
|11
|8
|0
|22
|57
|53
|Buffalo
|22
|8
|11
|3
|19
|64
|77
|Montreal
|24
|6
|16
|2
|14
|55
|85
|Ottawa
|20
|4
|15
|1
|9
|48
|79
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|23
|14
|4
|5
|33
|82
|57
|Carolina
|21
|15
|5
|1
|31
|67
|47
|N.Y. Rangers
|21
|14
|4
|3
|31
|64
|55
|Pittsburgh
|23
|10
|8
|5
|25
|65
|66
|Columbus
|20
|12
|8
|0
|24
|67
|65
|New Jersey
|20
|9
|7
|4
|22
|59
|63
|Philadelphia
|21
|8
|9
|4
|20
|50
|65
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|5
|10
|2
|12
|32
|52
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|22
|15
|6
|1
|31
|83
|66
|St. Louis
|22
|12
|7
|3
|27
|75
|62
|Nashville
|22
|12
|9
|1
|25
|64
|63
|Dallas
|20
|11
|7
|2
|24
|57
|56
|Winnipeg
|22
|10
|8
|4
|24
|60
|61
|Colorado
|19
|11
|7
|1
|23
|76
|64
|Chicago
|21
|7
|12
|2
|16
|45
|67
|Arizona
|23
|5
|16
|2
|12
|42
|82
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|21
|16
|5
|0
|32
|82
|61
|Calgary
|22
|13
|4
|5
|31
|72
|43
|Anaheim
|24
|13
|8
|3
|29
|81
|70
|San Jose
|22
|12
|9
|1
|25
|60
|60
|Vegas
|22
|12
|10
|0
|24
|71
|70
|Los Angeles
|21
|9
|8
|4
|22
|57
|59
|Seattle
|23
|8
|13
|2
|18
|68
|81
|Vancouver
|24
|8
|14
|2
|18
|59
|76
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 1
Vancouver 6, Ottawa 2
Toronto 8, Colorado 3
Detroit 4, Seattle 3, SO
Anaheim 6, Vegas 5
Edmonton 5, Pittsburgh 2
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Florida, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Jose at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.
