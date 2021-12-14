EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|27
|18
|5
|4
|40
|101
|75
|Toronto
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|93
|75
|Tampa Bay
|27
|17
|6
|4
|38
|89
|74
|Boston
|24
|14
|8
|2
|30
|69
|62
|Detroit
|28
|13
|12
|3
|29
|78
|96
|Buffalo
|27
|8
|15
|4
|20
|73
|97
|Ottawa
|25
|8
|16
|1
|17
|67
|93
|Montreal
|29
|6
|20
|3
|15
|62
|102
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|28
|17
|5
|6
|40
|97
|71
|Carolina
|27
|19
|7
|1
|39
|85
|58
|N.Y. Rangers
|27
|18
|6
|3
|39
|79
|68
|Pittsburgh
|27
|14
|8
|5
|33
|80
|70
|Columbus
|26
|14
|11
|1
|29
|86
|86
|New Jersey
|26
|10
|11
|5
|25
|74
|86
|Philadelphia
|26
|10
|12
|4
|24
|65
|88
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|7
|11
|5
|19
|50
|70
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|28
|19
|8
|1
|39
|106
|82
|Nashville
|28
|17
|10
|1
|35
|81
|75
|St. Louis
|28
|15
|8
|5
|35
|96
|79
|Colorado
|25
|16
|7
|2
|34
|109
|84
|Winnipeg
|27
|13
|9
|5
|31
|82
|76
|Dallas
|25
|13
|10
|2
|28
|69
|70
|Chicago
|27
|10
|15
|2
|22
|62
|86
|Arizona
|27
|5
|20
|2
|12
|48
|101
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|30
|16
|9
|5
|37
|94
|82
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Edmonton
|26
|16
|10
|0
|32
|90
|80
|Vegas
|27
|16
|11
|0
|32
|95
|85
|San Jose
|28
|15
|12
|1
|31
|75
|77
|Los Angeles
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|70
|68
|Vancouver
|29
|12
|15
|2
|26
|72
|85
|Seattle
|27
|9
|15
|3
|21
|77
|98
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Calgary at Chicago, ppd
Tuesday's Games
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, ppd
Carolina at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Carolina, 6p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota,78 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, ppd
Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
