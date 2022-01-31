EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida45319567184130
Tampa Bay452910664154128
Toronto402710357140107
Boston422514353128118
Detroit451920644125156
Buffalo441423735115152
Ottawa381321430106130
Montreal4482972399172

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina4231926414798
N.Y. Rangers462913462140120
Pittsburgh452711761151120
Washington452412957145122
Columbus422021141132151
N.Y. Islanders37151663689101
Philadelphia441422836110151
New Jersey431523535121150

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado43328367181126
Nashville452714458140123
Minnesota402710357156120
St. Louis442613557153121
Dallas422317248126127
Winnipeg411816743119125
Chicago441621739111148
Arizona43102942494163

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas452616355153135
Anaheim472316854140135
Los Angeles462316753131127
Calgary40211364812899
San Jose452220347124139
Edmonton402216246135132
Vancouver441919644110121
Seattle441426432116156

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Seattle 2

Los Angeles 4, Pittsburgh 3

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

Dallas 6, Boston 1

Columbus 6, Montreal 3

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Colorado 4, Buffalo 1

Monday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 630 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 6p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Washington, 6 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

