EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

a-Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174

a-Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195

m-Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

m-Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196

m-Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196

Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193

a-Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193

N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222

Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230

Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243

Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

c-St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193

c-Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191

p-Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211

p-Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217

c-Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177

Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203

p-Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217

Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218

Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226

Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212

San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

