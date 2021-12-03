EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida231643358964
Toronto241761357452
Tampa Bay221354307162
Detroit241293276775
Boston201280245953
Buffalo238123196884
Montreal256172145689
Ottawa215151115181

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington241446348561
N.Y. Rangers211443316455
Carolina221561316950
Pittsburgh231085256566
Columbus211290246968
New Jersey21984226168
Philadelphia21894205065
N.Y. Islanders185103133354

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota231661338868
St. Louis231283277766
Dallas211272266058
Colorado201271258065
Nashville2312101256465
Winnipeg221084246061
Chicago228122184970
Arizona235162124282

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary231445337545
Edmonton211650328261
Anaheim241383298170
San Jose231391276261
Vegas2212100247170
Los Angeles22994225962
Seattle238132186881
Vancouver248142185976

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Florida 7, Buffalo 4

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Colorado 4, Montreal 1

Ottawa 3, Carolina 2

Chicago 4, Washington 3, SO

San Jose 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT

Minnesota 5, New Jersey 2

Boston 2, Nashville 0

Dallas 3, Columbus 2

Calgary 3, Los Angeles 2

Friday's Games

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Florida, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 6p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Jose at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video