EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida473210569194139
Tampa Bay463010666157130
Toronto433010363157115
Boston442615355133124
Detroit472021646130162
Ottawa421622436118140
Buffalo451424735117157
Montreal45830723100179

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina443110365153106
N.Y. Rangers473013464145122
Pittsburgh472811864158126
Washington482514959156135
Columbus442122143141163
N.Y. Islanders39161763893105
Philadelphia451522838113152
New Jersey471626537134168

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado44328468183129
Nashville462814460144125
Minnesota422811359161122
St. Louis442613557153121
Dallas432318248129131
Winnipeg431917745122128
Chicago461623739112156
Arizona461131426100174

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas472816359162137
Los Angeles472416755136130
Anaheim482316955141137
Calgary422313652136104
Edmonton432317349142142
San Jose462220448126142
Vancouver472120648120127
Seattle461527434121159

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 7, Montreal 1

Ottawa 4, Carolina 3

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2

Columbus 5, Washington 4

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0

Vegas 4, Edmonton 0

Vancouver 5, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 11 am.

Boston at Ottawa, 11:30 a.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 11:30 a.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

