EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|12
|10
|2
|0
|20
|51
|30
|Detroit
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|37
|35
|Toronto
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|37
|34
|Tampa Bay
|12
|7
|4
|1
|15
|40
|38
|Florida
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|43
|42
|Buffalo
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|49
|38
|Montreal
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|34
|40
|Ottawa
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|38
|38
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|44
|31
|Carolina
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|39
|34
|N.Y. Rangers
|13
|6
|4
|3
|15
|36
|39
|Philadelphia
|11
|6
|3
|2
|14
|28
|28
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|41
|30
|Washington
|13
|5
|6
|2
|12
|35
|38
|Pittsburgh
|12
|4
|6
|2
|10
|42
|44
|Columbus
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
|30
|55
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|46
|27
|Winnipeg
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|33
|27
|Colorado
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|40
|31
|Chicago
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|34
|39
|Minnesota
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|35
|40
|Nashville
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|34
|40
|Arizona
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|31
|45
|St. Louis
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|21
|35
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|13
|11
|2
|0
|22
|46
|27
|Seattle
|13
|7
|4
|2
|16
|45
|40
|Los Angeles
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|49
|53
|Edmonton
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|46
|42
|Calgary
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|32
|33
|Vancouver
|12
|3
|6
|3
|9
|41
|49
|Anaheim
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|39
|61
|San Jose
|14
|3
|8
|3
|9
|36
|49
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Toronto 3, Carolina 1
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Florida 5, Anaheim 3
Monday's Games
Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Calgary at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Calgary at Boston, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
