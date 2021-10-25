EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|22
|9
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|14
|10
|Detroit
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|20
|21
|Boston
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|11
|Tampa Bay
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|15
|21
|Toronto
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|12
|19
|Ottawa
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|10
|12
|Montreal
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|10
|20
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|14
|13
|Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|18
|7
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|23
|12
|Washington
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|19
|11
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|15
|15
|New Jersey
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|11
|10
|Columbus
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|15
|14
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|18
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|22
|11
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|17
|16
|Dallas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|11
|11
|Winnipeg
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|20
|19
|Colorado
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|15
|20
|Nashville
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|17
|19
|Arizona
|5
|0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|25
|Chicago
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|12
|27
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|24
|13
|San Jose
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|19
|11
|Vancouver
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|18
|18
|Calgary
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|11
|11
|Anaheim
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|17
|20
|Los Angeles
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|14
|17
|Seattle
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|13
|23
|Vegas
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|10
|19
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Boston 4, San Jose 3
Nashville 5, Minnesota 2
Detroit 6, Chicago 3
N.Y. Islanders 2, Vegas 0
Monday's Games
Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 6p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Washington at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis,7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Calgary at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Seattle, 19 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 6p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
