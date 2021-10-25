EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida550010229
Buffalo531171410
Detroit632172021
Boston431061411
Tampa Bay522151521
Toronto623151219
Ottawa523041012
Montreal615021020

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
N.Y. Rangers641191413
Carolina44008187
Pittsburgh530282312
Washington530281911
N.Y. Islanders632171515
New Jersey431061110
Columbus532061514
Philadelphia421151813

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis440082211
Minnesota541081716
Dallas532061111
Winnipeg522152019
Colorado523041520
Nashville624041719
Arizona50411825
Chicago605111227

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton5500102413
San Jose541081911
Vancouver632171818
Calgary421151111
Anaheim623151720
Los Angeles513131417
Seattle614131323
Vegas514021019

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Boston 4, San Jose 3

Nashville 5, Minnesota 2

Detroit 6, Chicago 3

N.Y. Islanders 2, Vegas 0

Monday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 6 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Rangers, 6p.m.

Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Washington at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis,7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Calgary at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 19 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 6p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

