EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston4738548018198
Toronto482911866163127
Tampa Bay463015161167137
Buffalo472519353180160
Florida502321652171176
Detroit462018848141155
Ottawa462023343133152
Montreal482025343127175

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina46299866151124
New Jersey473112466164123
N.Y. Rangers472614759151125
Pittsburgh472415856155144
Washington502519656158142
N.Y. Islanders492321551143141
Philadelphia492021848136159
Columbus471430331122184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas492813864169127
Winnipeg493117163161128
Colorado462617355144126
Minnesota462517454145134
Nashville472318652131137
St. Louis482322349152172
Arizona481528535125175
Chicago461428432110168

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas492917361158142
Los Angeles502717660163170
Seattle462714559166144
Edmonton482718357178157
Calgary482316955154146
Vancouver471925341160188
San Jose4914251038147187
Anaheim481429533118201

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 3, San Jose 2, OT

Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Pittsburgh 7, Florida 6, OT

Boston 4, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2

New Jersey 3, Vegas 2, OT

Buffalo 5, St. Louis 3

Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1

Colorado 3, Washington 2

Anaheim 5, Arizona 2

Vancouver 5, Chicago 2

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

