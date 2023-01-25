EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|47
|38
|5
|4
|80
|181
|98
|Toronto
|48
|29
|11
|8
|66
|163
|127
|Tampa Bay
|46
|30
|15
|1
|61
|167
|137
|Buffalo
|47
|25
|19
|3
|53
|180
|160
|Florida
|50
|23
|21
|6
|52
|171
|176
|Detroit
|46
|20
|18
|8
|48
|141
|155
|Ottawa
|46
|20
|23
|3
|43
|133
|152
|Montreal
|48
|20
|25
|3
|43
|127
|175
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|46
|29
|9
|8
|66
|151
|124
|New Jersey
|47
|31
|12
|4
|66
|164
|123
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|26
|14
|7
|59
|151
|125
|Pittsburgh
|47
|24
|15
|8
|56
|155
|144
|Washington
|50
|25
|19
|6
|56
|158
|142
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|23
|21
|5
|51
|143
|141
|Philadelphia
|49
|20
|21
|8
|48
|136
|159
|Columbus
|47
|14
|30
|3
|31
|122
|184
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|49
|28
|13
|8
|64
|169
|127
|Winnipeg
|49
|31
|17
|1
|63
|161
|128
|Colorado
|46
|26
|17
|3
|55
|144
|126
|Minnesota
|46
|25
|17
|4
|54
|145
|134
|Nashville
|47
|23
|18
|6
|52
|131
|137
|St. Louis
|48
|23
|22
|3
|49
|152
|172
|Arizona
|48
|15
|28
|5
|35
|125
|175
|Chicago
|46
|14
|28
|4
|32
|110
|168
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|49
|29
|17
|3
|61
|158
|142
|Los Angeles
|50
|27
|17
|6
|60
|163
|170
|Seattle
|46
|27
|14
|5
|59
|166
|144
|Edmonton
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|178
|157
|Calgary
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|154
|146
|Vancouver
|47
|19
|25
|3
|41
|160
|188
|San Jose
|49
|14
|25
|10
|38
|147
|187
|Anaheim
|48
|14
|29
|5
|33
|118
|201
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 3, San Jose 2, OT
Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
Pittsburgh 7, Florida 6, OT
Boston 4, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2
New Jersey 3, Vegas 2, OT
Buffalo 5, St. Louis 3
Nashville 2, Winnipeg 1
Colorado 3, Washington 2
Anaheim 5, Arizona 2
Vancouver 5, Chicago 2
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
