EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay302064449880
Toronto302082429876
Florida2918744010487
Detroit31151333388104
Boston2614102307169
Buffalo30101552582104
Ottawa2891722079101
Montreal3172131767109

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina292171439562
Washington3118674310881
N.Y. Rangers301974428677
Pittsburgh301785399176
Columbus2814131299195
Philadelphia2912125297795
New Jersey30101552582105
N.Y. Islanders268126225777

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota3019924011292
Nashville3019101398979
St. Louis3117953910685
Colorado2717823611591
Winnipeg3014115339087
Dallas2915122328285
Chicago3011154267297
Arizona2962121456109

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas32201204011498
Anaheim3217964010389
Calgary281576368762
Edmonton29181103610190
Los Angeles3014115338079
San Jose3015141317885
Vancouver3114152308190
Seattle30101732384108

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Florida at Carolina, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, ppd

Ottawa at Washington, ppd

Pittsburgh at Boston, ppd

Toronto at Columbus, ppd

New Jersey at St. Louis, ppd

Nashville at Dallas, ppd

Los Angeles at Arizona, ppd

Minnesota at Winnipeg, ppd

Colorado at Vegas, ppd

Edmonton at Calgary, ppd

San Jose at Anaheim, ppd

Seattle at Vancouver, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, ppd

Arizona at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, ppd

Chicago at Winnipeg, ppd

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, ppd

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, ppd

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Edmonton at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 12 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, ppd

Winnipeg at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video