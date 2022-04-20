EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Florida7655156116320220
x-Toronto7751206108300237
x-Tampa Bay7646228100253216
x-Boston764724599236205
Detroit7730371070218294
Buffalo7829381169219278
Ottawa772941765210251
Montreal7720461151197297

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7749208106256190
x-N.Y. Rangers7750216106238191
x-Pittsburgh7743231197254215
x-Washington7643231096263225
N.Y. Islanders7635311080210213
Columbus773536676247285
New Jersey762742761234280
Philadelphia7723431157198283

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Colorado7655156116296209
x-Minnesota7648217103283235
x-St. Louis77462011103290222
Nashville774428593247227
Dallas764328591221227
Winnipeg7735311181235248
Chicago7625401161204273
Arizona762249549186292

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Calgary77472010104275193
Edmonton764426694264235
Los Angeles7841271092224227
Vegas774131587246229
Vancouver7738281187233217
Anaheim7830341474220255
San Jose7630341272198243
Seattle752544656197260

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Winnipeg 0

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2

Minnesota 2, Montreal 0

Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Boston 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Nashville 3, Calgary 2, SO

Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1

San Jose 3, Columbus 2

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 7p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 11:30 a.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 11:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

