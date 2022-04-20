EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|76
|55
|15
|6
|116
|320
|220
|x-Toronto
|77
|51
|20
|6
|108
|300
|237
|x-Tampa Bay
|76
|46
|22
|8
|100
|253
|216
|x-Boston
|76
|47
|24
|5
|99
|236
|205
|Detroit
|77
|30
|37
|10
|70
|218
|294
|Buffalo
|78
|29
|38
|11
|69
|219
|278
|Ottawa
|77
|29
|41
|7
|65
|210
|251
|Montreal
|77
|20
|46
|11
|51
|197
|297
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|77
|49
|20
|8
|106
|256
|190
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|77
|50
|21
|6
|106
|238
|191
|x-Pittsburgh
|77
|43
|23
|11
|97
|254
|215
|x-Washington
|76
|43
|23
|10
|96
|263
|225
|N.Y. Islanders
|76
|35
|31
|10
|80
|210
|213
|Columbus
|77
|35
|36
|6
|76
|247
|285
|New Jersey
|76
|27
|42
|7
|61
|234
|280
|Philadelphia
|77
|23
|43
|11
|57
|198
|283
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|76
|55
|15
|6
|116
|296
|209
|x-Minnesota
|76
|48
|21
|7
|103
|283
|235
|x-St. Louis
|77
|46
|20
|11
|103
|290
|222
|Nashville
|77
|44
|28
|5
|93
|247
|227
|Dallas
|76
|43
|28
|5
|91
|221
|227
|Winnipeg
|77
|35
|31
|11
|81
|235
|248
|Chicago
|76
|25
|40
|11
|61
|204
|273
|Arizona
|76
|22
|49
|5
|49
|186
|292
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Calgary
|77
|47
|20
|10
|104
|275
|193
|Edmonton
|76
|44
|26
|6
|94
|264
|235
|Los Angeles
|78
|41
|27
|10
|92
|224
|227
|Vegas
|77
|41
|31
|5
|87
|246
|229
|Vancouver
|77
|38
|28
|11
|87
|233
|217
|Anaheim
|78
|30
|34
|14
|74
|220
|255
|San Jose
|76
|30
|34
|12
|72
|198
|243
|Seattle
|75
|25
|44
|6
|56
|197
|260
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Winnipeg 0
Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2
Minnesota 2, Montreal 0
Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT
Boston 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Ottawa 4, Vancouver 3, SO
Nashville 3, Calgary 2, SO
Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1
San Jose 3, Columbus 2
Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 7p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Carolina at New Jersey, 11:30 a.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 11:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
