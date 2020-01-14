EASTERN CONFERENCE 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington473111567166138
Boston472781266159125
Pittsburgh452812561154122
N.Y. Islanders442713458124117
Tampa Bay452714458162130
Carolina462717256150125
Toronto462416654166153
Philadelphia462416654146142
Florida452416553166152
Columbus462216852121124
N.Y. Rangers452219448152151
Buffalo462019747136147
Montreal472020747145148
New Jersey451721741120156
Ottawa451622739121154
Detroit461231327100175

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis473010767152125
Dallas452615456121107
Colorado452515555162134
Arizona482518555136125
Calgary482518555131141
Vancouver462517454155143
Vegas482418654149145
Edmonton472418553144148
Winnipeg462418452141140
Nashville442116749150145
Minnesota452019646135150
Chicago462020646134150
San Jose472122446126153
Los Angeles471825440118146
Anaheim461724539116147

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games 

Montreal 2, Calgary 0

N.Y. Rangers 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, SO

Washington 2, Carolina 0

St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1

Tuesday's Games 

Vegas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games 

Chicago at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games 

Pittsburgh at Boston, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games 

Anaheim at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7p.m.

