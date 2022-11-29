EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston211830368547
Toronto241455337361
Tampa Bay211371277568
Detroit211164266865
Florida221084247675
Montreal211191236573
Buffalo229121198179
Ottawa218121176671

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey231940388751
N.Y. Islanders231580307759
Carolina221165276161
Pittsburgh221183257770
N.Y. Rangers231094246967
Washington239113216274
Philadelphia227105195374
Columbus217122166087

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas231364308866
Winnipeg201361276353
Colorado191261256847
Minnesota211092226262
St. Louis2211110226378
Nashville20992205365
Arizona207103175470
Chicago216114165278

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas241761358363
Seattle211353297560
Los Angeles241293277781
Edmonton2212100247478
Calgary21993216168
Vancouver229103217983
San Jose247134187289
Anaheim226151135894

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 2

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 5, OT

Vegas 3, Columbus 2, SO

Dallas 4, St. Louis 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 3, OT

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Detroit, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

