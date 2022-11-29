EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|21
|18
|3
|0
|36
|85
|47
|Toronto
|24
|14
|5
|5
|33
|73
|61
|Tampa Bay
|21
|13
|7
|1
|27
|75
|68
|Detroit
|21
|11
|6
|4
|26
|68
|65
|Florida
|22
|10
|8
|4
|24
|76
|75
|Montreal
|21
|11
|9
|1
|23
|65
|73
|Buffalo
|22
|9
|12
|1
|19
|81
|79
|Ottawa
|21
|8
|12
|1
|17
|66
|71
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|23
|19
|4
|0
|38
|87
|51
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|15
|8
|0
|30
|77
|59
|Carolina
|22
|11
|6
|5
|27
|61
|61
|Pittsburgh
|22
|11
|8
|3
|25
|77
|70
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|10
|9
|4
|24
|69
|67
|Washington
|23
|9
|11
|3
|21
|62
|74
|Philadelphia
|22
|7
|10
|5
|19
|53
|74
|Columbus
|21
|7
|12
|2
|16
|60
|87
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|23
|13
|6
|4
|30
|88
|66
|Winnipeg
|20
|13
|6
|1
|27
|63
|53
|Colorado
|19
|12
|6
|1
|25
|68
|47
|Minnesota
|21
|10
|9
|2
|22
|62
|62
|St. Louis
|22
|11
|11
|0
|22
|63
|78
|Nashville
|20
|9
|9
|2
|20
|53
|65
|Arizona
|20
|7
|10
|3
|17
|54
|70
|Chicago
|21
|6
|11
|4
|16
|52
|78
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|83
|63
|Seattle
|21
|13
|5
|3
|29
|75
|60
|Los Angeles
|24
|12
|9
|3
|27
|77
|81
|Edmonton
|22
|12
|10
|0
|24
|74
|78
|Calgary
|21
|9
|9
|3
|21
|61
|68
|Vancouver
|22
|9
|10
|3
|21
|79
|83
|San Jose
|24
|7
|13
|4
|18
|72
|89
|Anaheim
|22
|6
|15
|1
|13
|58
|94
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
Toronto 4, Detroit 2
New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 5, OT
Vegas 3, Columbus 2, SO
Dallas 4, St. Louis 1
Edmonton 4, Florida 3, OT
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Detroit, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
