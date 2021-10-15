EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Buffalo1100251
Florida1100254
Ottawa1100232
Tampa Bay21102912
Toronto2110244
Detroit1001167
Boston0000000
Montreal2020027

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh21013107
Carolina1100263
Columbus1100282
Washington1100251
N.Y. Rangers2011138
New Jersey0000000
Philadelphia0000000
N.Y. Islanders1010036

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado1100242
Dallas1100232
Minnesota0000000
St. Louis0000000
Arizona1010028
Chicago1010024
Nashville1010034
Winnipeg1010014

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Anaheim1100241
Los Angeles1100262
Edmonton1100232
Seattle2110277
Vegas2110269
Vancouver1001123
Calgary0000000
San Jose0000000

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 5, Montreal 1

Ottawa 3, Toronto 2

Columbus 8, Arizona 2

Florida 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Dallas 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Carolina 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 6, OT

Seattle 4, Nashville 3

Los Angeles 6, Vegas 2

Friday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

