EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|18
|16
|2
|0
|32
|75
|37
|Toronto
|19
|10
|5
|4
|24
|57
|51
|Tampa Bay
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|61
|56
|Detroit
|18
|9
|5
|4
|22
|59
|58
|Florida
|19
|9
|8
|2
|20
|64
|64
|Montreal
|18
|9
|8
|1
|19
|57
|63
|Buffalo
|18
|7
|11
|0
|14
|62
|66
|Ottawa
|17
|6
|10
|1
|13
|56
|59
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|18
|15
|3
|0
|30
|68
|42
|Carolina
|18
|10
|5
|3
|23
|53
|48
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|11
|8
|0
|22
|63
|53
|N.Y. Rangers
|19
|9
|6
|4
|22
|56
|52
|Pittsburgh
|19
|9
|7
|3
|21
|70
|64
|Philadelphia
|18
|7
|7
|4
|18
|46
|57
|Washington
|20
|7
|10
|3
|17
|55
|67
|Columbus
|18
|7
|10
|1
|15
|55
|78
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|18
|11
|5
|2
|24
|71
|49
|Colorado
|16
|10
|5
|1
|21
|58
|40
|Winnipeg
|16
|10
|5
|1
|21
|46
|38
|St. Louis
|17
|9
|8
|0
|18
|50
|58
|Nashville
|18
|8
|8
|2
|18
|49
|59
|Minnesota
|18
|8
|8
|2
|18
|49
|54
|Chicago
|18
|6
|9
|3
|15
|44
|62
|Arizona
|16
|6
|9
|1
|13
|41
|58
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|19
|14
|4
|1
|29
|68
|47
|Los Angeles
|21
|11
|8
|2
|24
|67
|71
|Seattle
|18
|10
|5
|3
|23
|58
|49
|Edmonton
|18
|10
|8
|0
|20
|64
|64
|Calgary
|17
|8
|7
|2
|18
|53
|58
|Vancouver
|18
|6
|9
|3
|15
|62
|71
|San Jose
|20
|6
|11
|3
|15
|57
|71
|Anaheim
|18
|5
|12
|1
|11
|49
|79
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Columbus 5, Florida 3
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 3
Monday's Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Buffalo at Montreal, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Arizona at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
