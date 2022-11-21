EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston181620327537
Toronto191054245751
Tampa Bay181161236156
Detroit18954225958
Florida19982206464
Montreal18981195763
Buffalo187110146266
Ottawa176101135659

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey181530306842
Carolina181053235348
N.Y. Islanders191180226353
N.Y. Rangers19964225652
Pittsburgh19973217064
Philadelphia18774184657
Washington207103175567
Columbus187101155578

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas181152247149
Colorado161051215840
Winnipeg161051214638
St. Louis17980185058
Nashville18882184959
Minnesota18882184954
Chicago18693154462
Arizona16691134158

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas191441296847
Los Angeles211182246771
Seattle181053235849
Edmonton181080206464
Calgary17872185358
Vancouver18693156271
San Jose206113155771
Anaheim185121114979

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Columbus 5, Florida 3

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 3

Monday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

