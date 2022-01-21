EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida40278559165116
Tampa Bay41279559141117
Toronto37241035112699
Boston372312248116100
Detroit401817541108130
Buffalo401221731105139
Ottawa33112022494121
Montreal3982562286143

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
N.Y. Rangers40261045611999
Carolina3626825412681
Pittsburgh392410553131104
Washington412210953136115
Columbus371818137118132
Philadelphia40131983499135
New Jersey381419533108133
N.Y. Islanders3213136327588

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado38278357162116
Nashville422514353130117
St. Louis392311551138108
Minnesota352210347132109
Winnipeg361713640107108
Dallas371916240107115
Chicago39151863695126
Arizona38102442486141

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas412415250145125
Los Angeles412016545116113
Anaheim421916745120122
San Jose412118244114124
Calgary35181164211088
Vancouver391818339101111
Edmonton361816238117123
Seattle391223428105140

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1

Boston 4, Washington 3

Dallas 5, Buffalo 4

Pittsburgh 6, Ottawa 4

Nashville 5, Winnipeg 2

Florida 6, Edmonton 0

Colorado 4, Los Angeles 1

Seattle 3, San Jose 2

Vegas 4, Montreal 3, OT

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Boston, 2 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video