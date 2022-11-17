EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston161420286535
Toronto17953215046
Florida16961195348
Tampa Bay16961195453
Detroit16754184653
Montreal16871174853
Buffalo177100146061
Ottawa16691135554

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey161330266039
N.Y. Islanders171160225743
Carolina161051215043
N.Y. Rangers17863195248
Philadelphia16763174148
Washington18792165158
Pittsburgh16673155657
Columbus15591114365

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas16952206043
Winnipeg14941194333
Colorado14851175138
Minnesota16772164347
Nashville16781154252
Chicago16673154051
St. Louis15780143952
Arizona15681134054

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas171340266142
Los Angeles191171236464
Seattle16853195245
Edmonton17980186061
Calgary15762164750
San Jose18693155262
Vancouver17593135870
Anaheim165101114570

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 4, Buffalo 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 1

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 12 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video