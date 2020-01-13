EASTERN CONFERENCE 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston462781165154119
Washington463011565164138
Pittsburgh452812561154122
N.Y. Islanders432712458122111
Tampa Bay452714458162130
Carolina452716256150123
Toronto462416654166153
Florida452416553166152
Philadelphia452316652140137
Columbus462216852121124
Buffalo462019747136147
N.Y. Rangers442119446146149
Montreal461920745143148
New Jersey451721741120156
Ottawa451622739121154
Detroit461231327100175

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis462910765148124
Dallas452615456121107
Colorado452515555162134
Calgary472517555131139
Arizona482518555136125
Vancouver462517454155143
Vegas482418654149145
Edmonton472418553144148
Winnipeg462418452141140
Nashville442116749150145
Minnesota452019646135150
Chicago462020646134150
San Jose472122446126153
Los Angeles471825440118146
Anaheim451723539115143

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games 

Nashville 1, Winnipeg 0

Vancouver 4, Minnesota 1

Buffalo 5, Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 3, SO

Florida 8, Toronto 4

New Jersey 3, Tampa Bay 1

Monday's Games 

Calgary at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers,6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games 

Vegas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games 

Chicago at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games 

Pittsburgh at Boston, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

