EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida573913583237167
Tampa Bay563713680196162
Toronto573716478213171
Boston573418573173155
Detroit572427654165212
Ottawa562031545147180
Buffalo581832844154209
Montreal561534737137212

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina563912583191134
N.Y. Rangers573616577171144
Pittsburgh583415977188156
Washington583118971190162
Columbus572826359190210
N.Y. Islanders532124850137152
New Jersey572131547176205
Philadelphia5618281046141193

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado584112587230168
St. Louis563217771195155
Minnesota553319369208179
Nashville563220468176156
Dallas563221367166162
Winnipeg5725221060174178
Chicago582129850152201
Arizona561735438141203

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary563415775197139
Los Angeles583219771172162
Vegas583222468185169
Edmonton573023464185183
Anaheim592723963175187
Vancouver572823662164165
San Jose562425755145179
Seattle591737539152213

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Florida 4, Pittsburgh 3

New Jersey 5, Colorado 3

Philadelphia 2, Vegas 1

Arizona 9, Detroit 2

Toronto 6, Seattle 4

Ottawa 4, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Winnipeg 7, Tampa Bay 4

Nashville 2, Dallas 1

Chicago 8, Anaheim 3

Washington 5, Calgary 4

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 6p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo,6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 11:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 6p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9p.m.

