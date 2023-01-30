EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston50387581187109
Toronto513112870173136
Tampa Bay483215165175141
Buffalo492619456185165
Florida522422654178183
Detroit482119850145160
Ottawa492323349146155
Montreal502026444130184

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina49329872163131
New Jersey493213468171131
N.Y. Rangers492714862157129
Washington522620658162149
Pittsburgh492416957161153
N.Y. Islanders522522555148144
Philadelphia512121951142162
Columbus501532333128194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas5128131066173133
Winnipeg513119163163135
Minnesota482717458151138
Colorado482718357151133
Nashville482418654137141
St. Louis502324349154181
Arizona501628638131177
Chicago481529434118176

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Seattle492915563177151
Vegas512918462160148
Los Angeles522818662169178
Edmonton502818460187163
Calgary502417957160153
Vancouver492026343166196
San Jose5115251141157196
Anaheim501629537125205

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Toronto 5, Washington 1

Carolina 4, Boston 1

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

