EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida473210569194139
Tampa Bay463010666157130
Toronto422910361153112
Boston432614355131120
Detroit472021646130162
Buffalo451424735117157
Ottawa401422432110136
Montreal4482972399172

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina4231926414798
N.Y. Rangers473013464145122
Pittsburgh462711862154124
Washington472513959152130
Columbus432022141136159
N.Y. Islanders39161763893105
Philadelphia451522838113152
New Jersey451525535126163

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado44328468183129
Nashville462814460144125
Minnesota412810359161120
St. Louis442613557153121
Dallas432318248129131
Winnipeg421817743120128
Chicago461623739112156
Arizona45113042699169

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas462716357158137
Los Angeles472416755136130
Anaheim482316955141137
Calgary422313652136104
Edmonton422316349142138
San Jose462220448126142
Vancouver462020646115126
Seattle461527434121159

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

66th NHL All-Star Game, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa,6p.m.

