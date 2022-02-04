EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|47
|32
|10
|5
|69
|194
|139
|Tampa Bay
|46
|30
|10
|6
|66
|157
|130
|Toronto
|42
|29
|10
|3
|61
|153
|112
|Boston
|43
|26
|14
|3
|55
|131
|120
|Detroit
|47
|20
|21
|6
|46
|130
|162
|Buffalo
|45
|14
|24
|7
|35
|117
|157
|Ottawa
|40
|14
|22
|4
|32
|110
|136
|Montreal
|44
|8
|29
|7
|23
|99
|172
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|42
|31
|9
|2
|64
|147
|98
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|145
|122
|Pittsburgh
|46
|27
|11
|8
|62
|154
|124
|Washington
|47
|25
|13
|9
|59
|152
|130
|Columbus
|43
|20
|22
|1
|41
|136
|159
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|16
|17
|6
|38
|93
|105
|Philadelphia
|45
|15
|22
|8
|38
|113
|152
|New Jersey
|45
|15
|25
|5
|35
|126
|163
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|44
|32
|8
|4
|68
|183
|129
|Nashville
|46
|28
|14
|4
|60
|144
|125
|Minnesota
|41
|28
|10
|3
|59
|161
|120
|St. Louis
|44
|26
|13
|5
|57
|153
|121
|Dallas
|43
|23
|18
|2
|48
|129
|131
|Winnipeg
|42
|18
|17
|7
|43
|120
|128
|Chicago
|46
|16
|23
|7
|39
|112
|156
|Arizona
|45
|11
|30
|4
|26
|99
|169
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|46
|27
|16
|3
|57
|158
|137
|Los Angeles
|47
|24
|16
|7
|55
|136
|130
|Anaheim
|48
|23
|16
|9
|55
|141
|137
|Calgary
|42
|23
|13
|6
|52
|136
|104
|Edmonton
|42
|23
|16
|3
|49
|142
|138
|San Jose
|46
|22
|20
|4
|48
|126
|142
|Vancouver
|46
|20
|20
|6
|46
|115
|126
|Seattle
|46
|15
|27
|4
|34
|121
|159
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
No games scheduled
Saturday's Games
66th NHL All-Star Game, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa,6p.m.
