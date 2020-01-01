EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|41
|27
|9
|5
|59
|146
|122
|Boston
|41
|24
|7
|10
|58
|138
|105
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|25
|10
|3
|53
|114
|100
|Pittsburgh
|39
|24
|11
|4
|52
|136
|104
|Carolina
|40
|24
|14
|2
|50
|136
|112
|Philadelphia
|40
|22
|13
|5
|49
|127
|118
|Toronto
|41
|22
|14
|5
|49
|146
|132
|Tampa Bay
|38
|21
|13
|4
|46
|137
|120
|Florida
|39
|20
|14
|5
|45
|139
|134
|Columbus
|40
|18
|14
|8
|44
|105
|112
|N.Y. Rangers
|39
|19
|16
|4
|42
|129
|132
|Montreal
|40
|18
|16
|6
|42
|131
|131
|Buffalo
|41
|17
|17
|7
|41
|121
|131
|Ottawa
|40
|16
|19
|5
|37
|111
|132
|New Jersey
|39
|14
|19
|6
|34
|102
|138
|Detroit
|41
|10
|28
|3
|23
|89
|157
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|41
|26
|9
|6
|58
|128
|107
|Colorado
|40
|23
|13
|4
|50
|144
|119
|Dallas
|41
|23
|14
|4
|50
|111
|103
|Vegas
|43
|22
|15
|6
|50
|134
|125
|Arizona
|42
|22
|16
|4
|48
|118
|108
|Winnipeg
|40
|22
|15
|3
|47
|125
|120
|Vancouver
|40
|21
|15
|4
|46
|132
|119
|Edmonton
|42
|21
|17
|4
|46
|125
|134
|Calgary
|42
|20
|17
|5
|45
|114
|127
|Minnesota
|41
|19
|17
|5
|43
|126
|137
|Nashville
|39
|18
|15
|6
|42
|134
|131
|Chicago
|41
|18
|17
|6
|42
|118
|132
|Los Angeles
|42
|17
|21
|4
|38
|109
|132
|Anaheim
|40
|16
|19
|5
|37
|103
|124
|San Jose
|41
|17
|21
|3
|37
|109
|139
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
New Jersey 3, Boston 2, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 3
Vegas 5, Anaheim 2
Toronto 4, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 4
Carolina 3, Montreal 1
Columbus 4, Florida 1
Detroit 2, San Jose 0
Winnipeg 7, Colorado 4
Arizona 3, St. Louis 1
Chicago 5, Calgary 3
Edmonton 7, N.Y. Rangers 5
Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 3
Wednesday's Games
Dallas 4, Nashville 2
Thursday's Games
Columbus at Boston, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders,6 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Washington at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Edmonton at Boston, 12 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
