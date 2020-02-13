EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|58
|35
|11
|12
|82
|192
|144
|Tampa Bay
|57
|37
|15
|5
|79
|203
|152
|Washington
|56
|36
|15
|5
|77
|202
|172
|Pittsburgh
|55
|34
|15
|6
|74
|182
|150
|N.Y. Islanders
|55
|33
|16
|6
|72
|166
|151
|Columbus
|57
|30
|17
|10
|70
|148
|139
|Philadelphia
|57
|31
|19
|7
|69
|184
|170
|Toronto
|57
|30
|19
|8
|68
|203
|189
|Carolina
|56
|32
|21
|3
|67
|181
|157
|Florida
|56
|30
|20
|6
|66
|198
|188
|Montreal
|59
|27
|25
|7
|61
|180
|180
|N.Y. Rangers
|55
|28
|23
|4
|60
|181
|174
|Buffalo
|57
|25
|24
|8
|58
|162
|178
|New Jersey
|55
|20
|25
|10
|50
|152
|195
|Ottawa
|56
|18
|27
|11
|47
|147
|191
|Detroit
|58
|14
|40
|4
|32
|120
|216
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|56
|32
|15
|9
|73
|178
|160
|Colorado
|55
|33
|16
|6
|72
|200
|154
|Dallas
|56
|32
|19
|5
|69
|151
|142
|Vancouver
|58
|32
|21
|5
|69
|190
|175
|Edmonton
|56
|30
|20
|6
|66
|181
|176
|Vegas
|58
|28
|22
|8
|64
|182
|178
|Calgary
|58
|29
|23
|6
|64
|164
|178
|Arizona
|59
|28
|23
|8
|64
|165
|162
|Winnipeg
|58
|29
|24
|5
|63
|174
|176
|Minnesota
|56
|27
|23
|6
|60
|173
|181
|Nashville
|55
|26
|22
|7
|59
|178
|183
|Chicago
|57
|25
|24
|8
|58
|166
|181
|Anaheim
|56
|23
|26
|7
|53
|146
|173
|San Jose
|56
|24
|28
|4
|52
|147
|187
|Los Angeles
|58
|20
|33
|5
|45
|142
|186
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Boston 4, Montreal 1
Los Angeles 5, Calgary 3
Vancouver 3, Chicago 0
Thursday's Games
Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto,6 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 12 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 2:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
