EASTERN CONFERENCE

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston5835111282192144
Tampa Bay573715579203152
Washington563615577202172
Pittsburgh553415674182150
N.Y. Islanders553316672166151
Columbus5730171070148139
Philadelphia573119769184170
Toronto573019868203189
Carolina563221367181157
Florida563020666198188
Montreal592725761180180
N.Y. Rangers552823460181174
Buffalo572524858162178
New Jersey5520251050152195
Ottawa5618271147147191
Detroit581440432120216

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis563215973178160
Colorado553316672200154
Dallas563219569151142
Vancouver583221569190175
Edmonton563020666181176
Vegas582822864182178
Calgary582923664164178
Arizona592823864165162
Winnipeg582924563174176
Minnesota562723660173181
Nashville552622759178183
Chicago572524858166181
Anaheim562326753146173
San Jose562428452147187
Los Angeles582033545142186

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Boston 4, Montreal 1

Los Angeles 5, Calgary 3

Vancouver 3, Chicago 0

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto,6 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 12 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. Colorado at Falcon Stadium, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 2:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

