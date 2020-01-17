EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston492891268163129
Tampa Bay472815460168136
Toronto482516757174159
Florida462516555170155
Buffalo482219751144150
Montreal492121749150153
Ottawa471623840125161
Detroit471232327102183

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington483211569171140
Pittsburgh472913563162129
N.Y. Islanders462814460134122
Carolina472718256152128
Columbus482416856127126
Philadelphia482517656151149
N.Y. Rangers462319450155153
New Jersey471723741126168

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis483010868155129
Colorado472615658168137
Dallas472716458125113
Winnipeg472518454145140
Chicago482220650141153
Nashville462118749154153
Minnesota472120648141159

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary492618557133142
Arizona502619557143131
Vancouver482618456158148
Vegas502519656155151
Edmonton482518555148150
San Jose492124446129163
Anaheim471824541120149
Los Angeles491826541124154

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 3, Carolina 2

Florida 4, Los Angeles 3

N.Y. Rangers 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1

Calgary 2, Toronto 1, SO

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Vegas 4, Ottawa 2

Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2

Anaheim 4, Nashville 2

Buffalo 4, Dallas 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 0

Vancouver 3, Arizona 1

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tags