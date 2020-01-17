EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|49
|28
|9
|12
|68
|163
|129
|Tampa Bay
|47
|28
|15
|4
|60
|168
|136
|Toronto
|48
|25
|16
|7
|57
|174
|159
|Florida
|46
|25
|16
|5
|55
|170
|155
|Buffalo
|48
|22
|19
|7
|51
|144
|150
|Montreal
|49
|21
|21
|7
|49
|150
|153
|Ottawa
|47
|16
|23
|8
|40
|125
|161
|Detroit
|47
|12
|32
|3
|27
|102
|183
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|48
|32
|11
|5
|69
|171
|140
|Pittsburgh
|47
|29
|13
|5
|63
|162
|129
|N.Y. Islanders
|46
|28
|14
|4
|60
|134
|122
|Carolina
|47
|27
|18
|2
|56
|152
|128
|Columbus
|48
|24
|16
|8
|56
|127
|126
|Philadelphia
|48
|25
|17
|6
|56
|151
|149
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|23
|19
|4
|50
|155
|153
|New Jersey
|47
|17
|23
|7
|41
|126
|168
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|48
|30
|10
|8
|68
|155
|129
|Colorado
|47
|26
|15
|6
|58
|168
|137
|Dallas
|47
|27
|16
|4
|58
|125
|113
|Winnipeg
|47
|25
|18
|4
|54
|145
|140
|Chicago
|48
|22
|20
|6
|50
|141
|153
|Nashville
|46
|21
|18
|7
|49
|154
|153
|Minnesota
|47
|21
|20
|6
|48
|141
|159
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|49
|26
|18
|5
|57
|133
|142
|Arizona
|50
|26
|19
|5
|57
|143
|131
|Vancouver
|48
|26
|18
|4
|56
|158
|148
|Vegas
|50
|25
|19
|6
|56
|155
|151
|Edmonton
|48
|25
|18
|5
|55
|148
|150
|San Jose
|49
|21
|24
|4
|46
|129
|163
|Anaheim
|47
|18
|24
|5
|41
|120
|149
|Los Angeles
|49
|18
|26
|5
|41
|124
|154
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 1
Columbus 3, Carolina 2
Florida 4, Los Angeles 3
N.Y. Rangers 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1
Calgary 2, Toronto 1, SO
Washington 5, New Jersey 2
Vegas 4, Ottawa 2
Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2
Anaheim 4, Nashville 2
Buffalo 4, Dallas 1
Colorado 4, San Jose 0
Vancouver 3, Arizona 1
Friday's Games
Anaheim at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 2 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
