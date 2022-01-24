EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida42289561170122
Tampa Bay432810561149123
Toronto382510353129100
Boston382412250119102
Detroit421818642113139
Buffalo411321733111142
Ottawa35122032798125
Montreal4082572388146

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
N.Y. Rangers422711458129108
Pittsburgh412610557139108
Carolina3827925613691
Washington422310955139117
Columbus391820137121139
New Jersey401520535117140
N.Y. Islanders3414146348091
Philadelphia411320834102141

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado39288359165118
St. Louis412511555146109
Nashville432614355134118
Minnesota372410351141113
Dallas382016242112119
Winnipeg381714741111114
Chicago41151973799135
Arizona40102642489152

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas412415250145125
Los Angeles422116547119115
Anaheim432016747125123
San Jose422119244115131
Calgary36181264211393
Edmonton371916240122126
Vancouver411819440103116
Seattle411324430110148

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Ottawa 2, Columbus 1

Los Angeles 3, New Jersey 2

Seattle 5, Florida 3

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Boston, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 76 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

