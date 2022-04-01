NHL Standings
EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 67 46 15 6 98 275 195
Toronto 67 43 19 5 91 252 204
Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185
Boston 67 42 20 5 89 212 181
Detroit 67 26 32 9 61 193 258
Buffalo 68 24 33 11 59 186 240
Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217
Montreal 68 18 39 11 47 173 258
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 68 45 15 8 98 229 161
N.Y. Rangers 68 44 19 5 93 211 178
Pittsburgh 69 41 18 10 92 231 185
Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197
N.Y. Islanders 66 30 27 9 69 183 183
Columbus 68 32 31 5 69 221 255
Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237
New Jersey 67 24 38 5 53 204 247
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 68 48 14 6 102 259 187
Minnesota 66 41 20 5 87 244 207
St. Louis 66 37 20 9 83 234 191
Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195
Dallas 66 38 25 3 79 195 196
Winnipeg 69 33 26 10 76 215 216
Chicago 68 24 34 10 58 184 239
Arizona 67 21 41 5 47 173 242
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 67 40 18 9 89 234 165
Los Angeles 70 37 23 10 84 202 200
Edmonton 68 38 25 5 81 237 219
Vegas 69 37 28 4 78 219 206
Vancouver 69 32 28 9 73 196 199
San Jose 67 29 30 8 66 177 213
Anaheim 69 27 30 12 66 193 224
Seattle 67 21 40 6 48 176 236
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Thursday’s GamesN.Y. Islanders 5, Columbus 2Carolina 4, Montreal 0Florida 4, Chicago 0Toronto 7, Winnipeg 3Boston 8, New Jersey 1Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3, OTColorado 4, San Jose 2Los Angeles 3, Calgary 2, SODallas 3, Anaheim 2, OTFriday’s GamesChicago at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.Nashville at Buffalo,6 p.m.Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.Anaheim at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.Saturday’s GamesFlorida at New Jersey, 11:30 a.m.Pittsburgh at Colorado, 2 p.m.Columbus at Boston,6 p.m.Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.Minnesota at Carolina, 6 p.m.Montreal at Tampa Bay,6 p.m.Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.Sunday’s GamesDetroit at Ottawa, 12 p.m.Florida at Buffalo, 12 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 3 p.m.Arizona at Chicago, 6 p.m.Minnesota at Washington, 6p.m.Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.Vegas at Vancouver, 6 p.m.Edmonton at Anaheim, 7 p.m.Dallas at Seattle, 8 p.m.Monday’s GamesBoston at Columbus, 6 p.m.Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Calgary at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
