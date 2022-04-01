NHL Standings

EASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 67 46 15 6 98 275 195

Toronto 67 43 19 5 91 252 204

Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185

Boston 67 42 20 5 89 212 181

Detroit 67 26 32 9 61 193 258

Buffalo 68 24 33 11 59 186 240

Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217

Montreal 68 18 39 11 47 173 258

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 68 45 15 8 98 229 161

N.Y. Rangers 68 44 19 5 93 211 178

Pittsburgh 69 41 18 10 92 231 185

Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197

N.Y. Islanders 66 30 27 9 69 183 183

Columbus 68 32 31 5 69 221 255

Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237

New Jersey 67 24 38 5 53 204 247

WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 68 48 14 6 102 259 187

Minnesota 66 41 20 5 87 244 207

St. Louis 66 37 20 9 83 234 191

Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195

Dallas 66 38 25 3 79 195 196

Winnipeg 69 33 26 10 76 215 216

Chicago 68 24 34 10 58 184 239

Arizona 67 21 41 5 47 173 242

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Calgary 67 40 18 9 89 234 165

Los Angeles 70 37 23 10 84 202 200

Edmonton 68 38 25 5 81 237 219

Vegas 69 37 28 4 78 219 206

Vancouver 69 32 28 9 73 196 199

San Jose 67 29 30 8 66 177 213

Anaheim 69 27 30 12 66 193 224

Seattle 67 21 40 6 48 176 236

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Thursday’s GamesN.Y. Islanders 5, Columbus 2Carolina 4, Montreal 0Florida 4, Chicago 0Toronto 7, Winnipeg 3Boston 8, New Jersey 1Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3, OTColorado 4, San Jose 2Los Angeles 3, Calgary 2, SODallas 3, Anaheim 2, OTFriday’s GamesChicago at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.Nashville at Buffalo,6 p.m.Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.Anaheim at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.Saturday’s GamesFlorida at New Jersey, 11:30 a.m.Pittsburgh at Colorado, 2 p.m.Columbus at Boston,6 p.m.Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.Minnesota at Carolina, 6 p.m.Montreal at Tampa Bay,6 p.m.Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.Sunday’s GamesDetroit at Ottawa, 12 p.m.Florida at Buffalo, 12 p.m.N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 3 p.m.Arizona at Chicago, 6 p.m.Minnesota at Washington, 6p.m.Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.Vegas at Vancouver, 6 p.m.Edmonton at Anaheim, 7 p.m.Dallas at Seattle, 8 p.m.Monday’s GamesBoston at Columbus, 6 p.m.Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.Calgary at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Trending Video