EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston7610123020
Florida742192121
Buffalo642082316
Ottawa642082518
Detroit631282218
Toronto743081918
Tampa Bay734062023
Montreal734061721

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina641192014
Pittsburgh742193021
Philadelphia642081714
Washington743082524
New Jersey743082322
N.Y. Rangers732282223
Columbus835062533
N.Y. Islanders624041918

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas742192315
Colorado742192521
Chicago642082017
St. Louis43106119
Winnipeg633061617
Minnesota623152228
Nashville724151624
Arizona624041929

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas8620122616
Calgary6510102217
Seattle833282628
Los Angeles844082833
Edmonton633062220
San Jose927041727
Anaheim614131428
Vancouver705221830

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 3, Montreal 1

New Jersey 6, Detroit 2

Boston 3, Dallas 1

Arizona 6, Columbus 3

Colorado 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Chicago 4, Florida 2

Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1

Seattle 5, Buffalo 1

Los Angeles 4, Tampa Bay 2

Vegas 4, San Jose 2

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 6 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Vegas, 5 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 9 p.m.

