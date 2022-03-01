EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida533513575218161
Tampa Bay513411674177144
Toronto533514474197152
Boston533217468158142
Detroit532324652156191
Ottawa511927543135161
Buffalo541630840143195
Montreal531333733123198

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina523711478182122
Pittsburgh553314874178148
N.Y. Rangers533315571157134
Washington552818965176156
Columbus532725155175193
N.Y. Islanders492021848125137
New Jersey531929543164193
Philadelphia5216261042131181

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado533910482213150
St. Louis523214670188141
Minnesota503116365190157
Nashville533019464163151
Dallas522920361151151
Winnipeg532321955155162
Chicago541927846134185
Arizona531435432122195

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary513114668177124
Los Angeles542918765159153
Vegas532920462172156
Edmonton532921361176171
Anaheim552521959161169
Vancouver552623658154158
San Jose532423654142165
Seattle551634537140196

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

New Jersey 7, Vancouver 2

Toronto 5, Washington 3

Boston 7, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

