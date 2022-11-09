EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston131120225431
Detroit13733173938
Toronto14743174038
Tampa Bay13751154241
Florida13751154342
Buffalo13760145042
Montreal13661133742
Ottawa1248084244

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey131030204733
N.Y. Islanders14950184936
Carolina12831173934
Philadelphia12732163329
N.Y. Rangers14653153943
Washington14662144042
Pittsburgh12462104244
Columbus1239063055

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Winnipeg12831173828
Dallas13841174732
Colorado11641134031
Chicago12552123439
Arizona12561113546
Minnesota12561113541
Nashville13571113545
St. Louis1138062343

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas141220245030
Seattle14842185041
Los Angeles15861175053
Edmonton14860165349
Calgary12552123740
Vancouver13463114753
Anaheim1348193961
San Jose1438393649

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver 6, Ottawa 4

Vegas 4, Toronto 3, OT

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

New Jersey 3, Calgary 2

Montreal 3, Detroit 2, SO

Arizona 4, Buffalo 1

Edmonton 3, Tampa Bay 2

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1

Seattle 5, Nashville 1

Los Angeles 1, Minnesota 0

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Boston, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 3 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

