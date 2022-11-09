EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|13
|11
|2
|0
|22
|54
|31
|Detroit
|13
|7
|3
|3
|17
|39
|38
|Toronto
|14
|7
|4
|3
|17
|40
|38
|Tampa Bay
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|42
|41
|Florida
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|43
|42
|Buffalo
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|50
|42
|Montreal
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|37
|42
|Ottawa
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|42
|44
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|13
|10
|3
|0
|20
|47
|33
|N.Y. Islanders
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|49
|36
|Carolina
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|39
|34
|Philadelphia
|12
|7
|3
|2
|16
|33
|29
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|6
|5
|3
|15
|39
|43
|Washington
|14
|6
|6
|2
|14
|40
|42
|Pittsburgh
|12
|4
|6
|2
|10
|42
|44
|Columbus
|12
|3
|9
|0
|6
|30
|55
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Winnipeg
|12
|8
|3
|1
|17
|38
|28
|Dallas
|13
|8
|4
|1
|17
|47
|32
|Colorado
|11
|6
|4
|1
|13
|40
|31
|Chicago
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|34
|39
|Arizona
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|35
|46
|Minnesota
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|35
|41
|Nashville
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|35
|45
|St. Louis
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|23
|43
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|14
|12
|2
|0
|24
|50
|30
|Seattle
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|50
|41
|Los Angeles
|15
|8
|6
|1
|17
|50
|53
|Edmonton
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|53
|49
|Calgary
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|37
|40
|Vancouver
|13
|4
|6
|3
|11
|47
|53
|Anaheim
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|39
|61
|San Jose
|14
|3
|8
|3
|9
|36
|49
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Vancouver 6, Ottawa 4
Vegas 4, Toronto 3, OT
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
New Jersey 3, Calgary 2
Montreal 3, Detroit 2, SO
Arizona 4, Buffalo 1
Edmonton 3, Tampa Bay 2
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1
Seattle 5, Nashville 1
Los Angeles 1, Minnesota 0
Wednesday's Games
Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Calgary at Boston, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 3 p.m.
Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.