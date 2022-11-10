EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston131120225431
Detroit13733173938
Florida14851174642
Toronto14743174038
Tampa Bay13751154241
Montreal14761154244
Buffalo13760145042
Ottawa1248084244

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey131030204733
N.Y. Islanders14950184936
Carolina13841173937
Philadelphia12732163329
N.Y. Rangers14653153943
Washington15672144146
Pittsburgh13562124645
Columbus1239063055

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Winnipeg12831173828
Dallas13841174732
Colorado11641134031
Minnesota13661133942
Chicago12552123439
Arizona12561113546
Nashville13571113545
St. Louis1138062343

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas141220245030
Seattle14842185041
Los Angeles15861175053
Edmonton14860165349
Calgary12552123740
Vancouver14473114958
San Jose1438393649
Anaheim1449194065

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Florida 3, Carolina 0

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1

Montreal 5, Vancouver 2

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Boston, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 3 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 5 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video