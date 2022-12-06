EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston242031419653
Toronto261556367966
Tampa Bay241581318475
Detroit241275297776
Florida251294288883
Montreal2512112267690
Buffalo2511131239692
Ottawa2410131217578

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
New Jersey252041419357
Carolina251465337469
N.Y. Islanders2616100328266
Pittsburgh251384308978
N.Y. Rangers2712105298280
Washington2711124267485
Philadelphia269125236485
Columbus238132186692

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas251465339872
Winnipeg231571317459
Minnesota241392287874
Colorado231391277866
Nashville231292266370
St. Louis2511140227396
Arizona237124186181
Chicago247134186188

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas271971399471
Seattle241563338875
Los Angeles2713104309297
Edmonton2614120288993
Calgary2512103277676
Vancouver26111232591101
San Jose2881642082103
Anaheim2661731565111

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Colorado 3

N.Y. Rangers 6, St. Louis 4

Vegas 4, Boston 3, SO

Washington 3, Edmonton 2

Calgary 3, Arizona 2

Vancouver 7, Montreal 6, OT

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

