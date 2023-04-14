EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Boston8265125135305177
x-Toronto82502111111279222
x-Tampa Bay824630698283254
x-Florida824232892290273
Buffalo814133789291298
Ottawa823935886261271
Detroit8235371080240279
Montreal823145668232307

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Carolina8252219113266213
x-New Jersey8252228112291226
x-N.Y. Rangers82472213107277219
x-N.Y. Islanders824231993243222
Pittsburgh8240311191262264
Washington8235371080255265
Philadelphia8231381375222277
Columbus812547959212325

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Dallas82472114108285218
x-Colorado8150247107276223
x-Minnesota82462511103246225
x-Winnipeg824633395248225
Nashville814231892226234
St. Louis823738781263301
Arizona8228401470228299
Chicago822649759204301

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Vegas8251229111272229
x-Edmonton8250239109325261
x-Los Angeles82472510104280257
x-Seattle8246288100289256
Calgary8238271793263253
Vancouver823837783277301
San Jose8222441660234321
Anaheim8223471258209338

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Carolina 6, Florida 4

Boston 5, Montreal 4

New Jersey 5, Washington 4, OT

Nashville 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Dallas 1, St. Louis 0

Colorado 4, Winnipeg 2

Philadelphia 5, Chicago 4, OT

Edmonton 5, San Jose 2

Vancouver 5, Arizona 4, OT

Los Angeles 5, Anaheim 3

Vegas 3, Seattle 1

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Florida at Boston, TBA (Playoffs, Game 1)

Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA (Playoffs, Game 1)

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, TBA (Playoffs, Game 1)

