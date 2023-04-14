EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Boston
|82
|65
|12
|5
|135
|305
|177
|x-Toronto
|82
|50
|21
|11
|111
|279
|222
|x-Tampa Bay
|82
|46
|30
|6
|98
|283
|254
|x-Florida
|82
|42
|32
|8
|92
|290
|273
|Buffalo
|81
|41
|33
|7
|89
|291
|298
|Ottawa
|82
|39
|35
|8
|86
|261
|271
|Detroit
|82
|35
|37
|10
|80
|240
|279
|Montreal
|82
|31
|45
|6
|68
|232
|307
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Carolina
|82
|52
|21
|9
|113
|266
|213
|x-New Jersey
|82
|52
|22
|8
|112
|291
|226
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|82
|47
|22
|13
|107
|277
|219
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|82
|42
|31
|9
|93
|243
|222
|Pittsburgh
|82
|40
|31
|11
|91
|262
|264
|Washington
|82
|35
|37
|10
|80
|255
|265
|Philadelphia
|82
|31
|38
|13
|75
|222
|277
|Columbus
|81
|25
|47
|9
|59
|212
|325
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Dallas
|82
|47
|21
|14
|108
|285
|218
|x-Colorado
|81
|50
|24
|7
|107
|276
|223
|x-Minnesota
|82
|46
|25
|11
|103
|246
|225
|x-Winnipeg
|82
|46
|33
|3
|95
|248
|225
|Nashville
|81
|42
|31
|8
|92
|226
|234
|St. Louis
|82
|37
|38
|7
|81
|263
|301
|Arizona
|82
|28
|40
|14
|70
|228
|299
|Chicago
|82
|26
|49
|7
|59
|204
|301
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Vegas
|82
|51
|22
|9
|111
|272
|229
|x-Edmonton
|82
|50
|23
|9
|109
|325
|261
|x-Los Angeles
|82
|47
|25
|10
|104
|280
|257
|x-Seattle
|82
|46
|28
|8
|100
|289
|256
|Calgary
|82
|38
|27
|17
|93
|263
|253
|Vancouver
|82
|38
|37
|7
|83
|277
|301
|San Jose
|82
|22
|44
|16
|60
|234
|321
|Anaheim
|82
|23
|47
|12
|58
|209
|338
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday's Games
Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 0
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Carolina 6, Florida 4
Boston 5, Montreal 4
New Jersey 5, Washington 4, OT
Nashville 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Dallas 1, St. Louis 0
Colorado 4, Winnipeg 2
Philadelphia 5, Chicago 4, OT
Edmonton 5, San Jose 2
Vancouver 5, Arizona 4, OT
Los Angeles 5, Anaheim 3
Vegas 3, Seattle 1
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled
Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
Monday's Games
Florida at Boston, TBA (Playoffs, Game 1)
Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA (Playoffs, Game 1)
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, TBA (Playoffs, Game 1)
