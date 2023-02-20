All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston56438591210118
Toronto573415876194153
Tampa Bay553517373195162
Florida602925664209210
Buffalo542822460201187
Detroit552621860172179
Ottawa562725458172179
Montreal562329450151205

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina553710882188147
New Jersey563714579195149
N.Y. Rangers563314975191152
Pittsburgh552719963178174
N.Y. Islanders592824763171168
Washington582824662175170
Philadelphia5722251054153183
Columbus571834541146212

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas5730151272185148
Winnipeg563421169177147
Colorado553119567173155
Minnesota563021565167161
Nashville542622658152163
St. Louis562627355175205
Arizona572028949155199
Chicago551832541136201

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas563418472184157
Los Angeles573218771196193
Seattle563218670197174
Edmonton573019868214192
Calgary5626191163180173
Vancouver562230448192229
San Jose5717291145170213
Anaheim571733741144240

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 4, Nashville 3

Ottawa 7, St. Louis 2

Colorado 6, Edmonton 5, OT

Chicago 5, Toronto 3

New Jersey 4, Winnipeg 2

Arizona 3, Columbus 2, OT

Monday's Games

Florida 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Boston 3, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

