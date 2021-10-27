EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|27
|12
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|19
|11
|Detroit
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|20
|21
|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|21
|27
|Boston
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|11
|Toronto
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|13
|23
|Ottawa
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|15
|19
|Montreal
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|11
|25
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|22
|8
|Washington
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|26
|16
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|15
|18
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|24
|17
|Columbus
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|19
|15
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|15
|15
|New Jersey
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|14
|15
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|18
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|25
|11
|Minnesota
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|20
|18
|Winnipeg
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|24
|22
|Dallas
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|12
|15
|Nashville
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|20
|Colorado
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|16
|23
|Chicago
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|12
|27
|Arizona
|6
|0
|5
|1
|1
|11
|30
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|24
|13
|Calgary
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
|15
|San Jose
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|20
|14
|Vancouver
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|20
|21
|Seattle
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|18
|24
|Anaheim
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|20
|24
|Vegas
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|13
|20
|Los Angeles
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|14
|20
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 1
Calgary 5, New Jersey 3
Vegas 3, Colorado 1
Nashville 3, San Jose 1
Seattle 5, Montreal 1
Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 3
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.