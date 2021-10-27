EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida6600122712
Buffalo641191911
Detroit632172021
Tampa Bay733172127
Boston431061411
Toronto724151323
Ottawa624041519
Montreal716021125

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina550010228
Washington6402102616
N.Y. Rangers742191518
Pittsburgh631282417
Columbus642081915
N.Y. Islanders632171515
New Jersey532061415
Philadelphia421151813

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis5500102511
Minnesota6510102018
Winnipeg632172422
Dallas633061215
Nashville734062020
Colorado624041623
Chicago605111227
Arizona605111130

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Edmonton5500102413
Calgary641192115
San Jose642082014
Vancouver733172021
Seattle724151824
Anaheim724152024
Vegas624041320
Los Angeles614131420

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 1

Calgary 5, New Jersey 3

Vegas 3, Colorado 1

Nashville 3, San Jose 1

Seattle 5, Montreal 1

Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 3

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

