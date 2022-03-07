EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|55
|37
|12
|6
|80
|192
|155
|Florida
|55
|37
|13
|5
|79
|227
|163
|Toronto
|55
|35
|16
|4
|74
|202
|163
|Boston
|56
|34
|18
|4
|72
|171
|152
|Detroit
|56
|24
|26
|6
|54
|163
|203
|Buffalo
|57
|18
|31
|8
|44
|153
|203
|Ottawa
|55
|19
|31
|5
|43
|143
|179
|Montreal
|56
|15
|34
|7
|37
|137
|212
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|56
|39
|12
|5
|83
|191
|134
|N.Y. Rangers
|56
|36
|15
|5
|77
|169
|139
|Pittsburgh
|57
|34
|14
|9
|77
|185
|152
|Washington
|57
|30
|18
|9
|69
|185
|158
|Columbus
|56
|28
|25
|3
|59
|186
|205
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|21
|23
|8
|50
|133
|147
|New Jersey
|56
|20
|31
|5
|45
|171
|202
|Philadelphia
|55
|17
|28
|10
|44
|139
|192
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|56
|40
|11
|5
|85
|222
|159
|St. Louis
|55
|32
|16
|7
|71
|194
|151
|Minnesota
|54
|32
|19
|3
|67
|203
|177
|Dallas
|55
|32
|20
|3
|67
|165
|160
|Nashville
|55
|31
|20
|4
|66
|174
|155
|Winnipeg
|56
|24
|22
|10
|58
|167
|174
|Chicago
|57
|20
|29
|8
|48
|144
|198
|Arizona
|55
|16
|35
|4
|36
|132
|201
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|54
|33
|14
|7
|73
|190
|133
|Los Angeles
|57
|31
|19
|7
|69
|169
|160
|Vegas
|57
|32
|21
|4
|68
|184
|167
|Edmonton
|56
|30
|22
|4
|64
|184
|180
|Anaheim
|58
|27
|22
|9
|63
|172
|179
|Vancouver
|57
|28
|23
|6
|62
|164
|165
|San Jose
|56
|24
|25
|7
|55
|145
|179
|Seattle
|58
|17
|36
|5
|39
|148
|207
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
New Jersey 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Los Angeles 3, Buffalo 0
Dallas 6, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Winnipeg 1
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3
Carolina 3, Seattle 2
Vegas 2, Ottawa 1
Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, OT
Monday's Games
Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Calgary, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
