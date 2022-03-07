EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay553712680192155
Florida553713579227163
Toronto553516474202163
Boston563418472171152
Detroit562426654163203
Buffalo571831844153203
Ottawa551931543143179
Montreal561534737137212

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina563912583191134
N.Y. Rangers563615577169139
Pittsburgh573414977185152
Washington573018969185158
Columbus562825359186205
N.Y. Islanders522123850133147
New Jersey562031545171202
Philadelphia5517281044139192

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Colorado564011585222159
St. Louis553216771194151
Minnesota543219367203177
Dallas553220367165160
Nashville553120466174155
Winnipeg5624221058167174
Chicago572029848144198
Arizona551635436132201

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Calgary543314773190133
Los Angeles573119769169160
Vegas573221468184167
Edmonton563022464184180
Anaheim582722963172179
Vancouver572823662164165
San Jose562425755145179
Seattle581736539148207

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Los Angeles 3, Buffalo 0

Dallas 6, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Winnipeg 1

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3

Carolina 3, Seattle 2

Vegas 2, Ottawa 1

Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, OT

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

