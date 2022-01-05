EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Tampa Bay35228549116103
Florida3322744812897
Toronto3121824410476
Boston2917102368576
Detroit34161533596114
Buffalo33101762689116
Ottawa2991822079107
Montreal3472341873123

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
N.Y. Rangers3422844810185
Washington3420684811989
Carolina3123714710666
Pittsburgh311885419981
Philadelphia33131463286110
Columbus311515131101112
New Jersey34131653199121
N.Y. Islanders2810126266480

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Nashville34211124410491
St. Louis3319954311691
Colorado2919824012396
Minnesota31191024011698
Winnipeg3216115379892
Dallas2915122328285
Chicago33111752777112
Arizona3162231564120

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas362213145129110
Anaheim36181174311199
Calgary3117864010073
Edmonton331813238111107
Los Angeles3316125379189
San Jose34171613596108
Vancouver3416153358995
Seattle33101942492122

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Columbus 2

Florida 6, Calgary 2

Boston 5, New Jersey 3

Detroit 6, San Jose 2

Colorado 4, Chicago 3, OT

Winnipeg 3, Arizona 1

Anaheim 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 3, Vegas 2

Washington at Montreal, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, ppd

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, ppd

Florida at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, ppd

Nashville at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, ppd

Florida at Carolina, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

