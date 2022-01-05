EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|35
|22
|8
|5
|49
|116
|103
|Florida
|33
|22
|7
|4
|48
|128
|97
|Toronto
|31
|21
|8
|2
|44
|104
|76
|Boston
|29
|17
|10
|2
|36
|85
|76
|Detroit
|34
|16
|15
|3
|35
|96
|114
|Buffalo
|33
|10
|17
|6
|26
|89
|116
|Ottawa
|29
|9
|18
|2
|20
|79
|107
|Montreal
|34
|7
|23
|4
|18
|73
|123
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Rangers
|34
|22
|8
|4
|48
|101
|85
|Washington
|34
|20
|6
|8
|48
|119
|89
|Carolina
|31
|23
|7
|1
|47
|106
|66
|Pittsburgh
|31
|18
|8
|5
|41
|99
|81
|Philadelphia
|33
|13
|14
|6
|32
|86
|110
|Columbus
|31
|15
|15
|1
|31
|101
|112
|New Jersey
|34
|13
|16
|5
|31
|99
|121
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|10
|12
|6
|26
|64
|80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|34
|21
|11
|2
|44
|104
|91
|St. Louis
|33
|19
|9
|5
|43
|116
|91
|Colorado
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|123
|96
|Minnesota
|31
|19
|10
|2
|40
|116
|98
|Winnipeg
|32
|16
|11
|5
|37
|98
|92
|Dallas
|29
|15
|12
|2
|32
|82
|85
|Chicago
|33
|11
|17
|5
|27
|77
|112
|Arizona
|31
|6
|22
|3
|15
|64
|120
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|36
|22
|13
|1
|45
|129
|110
|Anaheim
|36
|18
|11
|7
|43
|111
|99
|Calgary
|31
|17
|8
|6
|40
|100
|73
|Edmonton
|33
|18
|13
|2
|38
|111
|107
|Los Angeles
|33
|16
|12
|5
|37
|91
|89
|San Jose
|34
|17
|16
|1
|35
|96
|108
|Vancouver
|34
|16
|15
|3
|35
|89
|95
|Seattle
|33
|10
|19
|4
|24
|92
|122
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 7, Columbus 2
Florida 6, Calgary 2
Boston 5, New Jersey 3
Detroit 6, San Jose 2
Colorado 4, Chicago 3, OT
Winnipeg 3, Arizona 1
Anaheim 4, Philadelphia 1
Nashville 3, Vegas 2
Washington at Montreal, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, ppd
Wednesday's Games
Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, ppd
Thursday's Games
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, ppd
Florida at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, ppd
Nashville at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Calgary at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, ppd
Florida at Carolina, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd
Toronto at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, ppd
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
