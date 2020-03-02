EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|66
|41
|13
|12
|94
|218
|167
|Tampa Bay
|65
|41
|19
|5
|87
|230
|183
|Toronto
|66
|35
|23
|8
|78
|233
|218
|Florida
|66
|33
|26
|7
|73
|224
|224
|Montreal
|67
|30
|28
|9
|69
|203
|207
|Buffalo
|65
|29
|28
|8
|66
|188
|205
|Ottawa
|66
|23
|31
|12
|58
|178
|224
|Detroit
|67
|15
|47
|5
|35
|135
|255
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|65
|40
|19
|6
|86
|226
|199
|Philadelphia
|65
|38
|20
|7
|83
|220
|190
|Pittsburgh
|64
|37
|21
|6
|80
|204
|178
|N.Y. Islanders
|64
|35
|21
|8
|78
|181
|175
|Columbus
|67
|32
|21
|14
|78
|175
|179
|Carolina
|64
|35
|24
|5
|75
|207
|183
|N.Y. Rangers
|65
|35
|26
|4
|74
|217
|203
|New Jersey
|65
|26
|27
|12
|64
|177
|216
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|66
|39
|17
|10
|88
|213
|184
|Colorado
|64
|39
|18
|7
|85
|221
|172
|Dallas
|65
|37
|21
|7
|81
|177
|168
|Nashville
|64
|32
|24
|8
|72
|204
|204
|Winnipeg
|67
|33
|28
|6
|72
|201
|198
|Minnesota
|65
|32
|26
|7
|71
|206
|206
|Chicago
|65
|29
|28
|8
|66
|195
|207
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|67
|36
|23
|8
|80
|216
|202
|Edmonton
|65
|34
|23
|8
|76
|204
|201
|Calgary
|67
|34
|26
|7
|75
|201
|206
|Vancouver
|65
|34
|25
|6
|74
|214
|204
|Arizona
|67
|32
|27
|8
|72
|187
|178
|San Jose
|65
|28
|33
|4
|60
|169
|209
|Anaheim
|65
|26
|31
|8
|60
|168
|205
|Los Angeles
|66
|25
|35
|6
|56
|164
|206
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Calgary 3, Florida 0
Columbus 5, Vancouver 3
New Jersey 3, Anaheim 0
Washington 4, Minnesota 3
Los Angeles 4, Vegas 1
Monday's Games
Colorado at Detroit,6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
