EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston6641131294218167
Tampa Bay654119587230183
Toronto663523878233218
Florida663326773224224
Montreal673028969203207
Buffalo652928866188205
Ottawa6623311258178224
Detroit671547535135255

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington654019686226199
Philadelphia653820783220190
Pittsburgh643721680204178
N.Y. Islanders643521878181175
Columbus6732211478175179
Carolina643524575207183
N.Y. Rangers653526474217203
New Jersey6526271264177216

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis6639171088213184
Colorado643918785221172
Dallas653721781177168
Nashville643224872204204
Winnipeg673328672201198
Minnesota653226771206206
Chicago652928866195207

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas673623880216202
Edmonton653423876204201
Calgary673426775201206
Vancouver653425674214204
Arizona673227872187178
San Jose652833460169209
Anaheim652631860168205
Los Angeles662535656164206

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Calgary 3, Florida 0

Columbus 5, Vancouver 3

New Jersey 3, Anaheim 0

Washington 4, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 4, Vegas 1

Monday's Games

Colorado at Detroit,6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

