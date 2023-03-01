EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|60
|47
|8
|5
|99
|226
|129
|Toronto
|60
|37
|15
|8
|82
|207
|158
|Tampa Bay
|60
|37
|19
|4
|78
|213
|180
|Buffalo
|59
|31
|24
|4
|66
|223
|208
|Florida
|62
|30
|26
|6
|66
|214
|214
|Ottawa
|60
|30
|26
|4
|64
|189
|188
|Detroit
|60
|28
|24
|8
|64
|182
|196
|Montreal
|60
|26
|30
|4
|56
|166
|215
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|58
|39
|11
|8
|86
|198
|151
|New Jersey
|59
|39
|15
|5
|83
|208
|157
|N.Y. Rangers
|60
|34
|17
|9
|77
|201
|168
|N.Y. Islanders
|64
|31
|25
|8
|70
|184
|176
|Pittsburgh
|60
|30
|21
|9
|69
|195
|191
|Washington
|62
|29
|27
|6
|64
|188
|187
|Philadelphia
|61
|23
|28
|10
|56
|161
|202
|Columbus
|61
|20
|35
|6
|46
|159
|225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|60
|31
|16
|13
|75
|195
|159
|Minnesota
|61
|34
|21
|6
|74
|177
|167
|Colorado
|58
|34
|19
|5
|73
|185
|157
|Winnipeg
|61
|35
|24
|2
|72
|188
|165
|Nashville
|58
|29
|23
|6
|64
|170
|174
|St. Louis
|60
|26
|29
|5
|57
|183
|220
|Arizona
|60
|21
|30
|9
|51
|164
|212
|Chicago
|60
|21
|34
|5
|47
|150
|217
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|60
|35
|19
|6
|76
|192
|169
|Los Angeles
|62
|34
|20
|8
|76
|211
|211
|Seattle
|60
|33
|21
|6
|72
|208
|192
|Edmonton
|61
|32
|21
|8
|72
|232
|205
|Calgary
|61
|27
|21
|13
|67
|196
|192
|Vancouver
|60
|24
|31
|5
|53
|205
|243
|San Jose
|61
|18
|31
|12
|48
|180
|226
|Anaheim
|61
|20
|34
|7
|47
|156
|252
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1
Ottawa 6, Detroit 1
Columbus 5, Buffalo 3
Pittsburgh 3, Nashville 1
Seattle 5, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO
Los Angeles 6, Winnipeg 5, SO
Arizona 4, Chicago 1
Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT
Montreal 3, San Jose 1
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 11:30 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 11:30 a.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 12 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 5 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
