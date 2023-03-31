Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Cloudy this morning then windy with strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy...thunderstorms likely, early, then periods of rain after midnight, mixed with snow at times. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.