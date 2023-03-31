All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Boston7558125121278160
x-Toronto7444201098253206
Tampa Bay764426694262231
Florida763831783265260
Ottawa753733579241244
Buffalo733531777261271
Detroit743332975219244
Montreal763040666219281

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7447189103243195
x-New Jersey7547208102259207
x-N.Y. Rangers7544211098254202
N.Y. Islanders763928987226207
Pittsburgh7537281084241243
Washington763433977238238
Philadelphia7429321371202243
Columbus742343854199293

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota754422997228201
Dallas7440201494255205
Colorado744424694247205
Winnipeg754131385222212
Nashville743729882206219
St. Louis753534676247276
Arizona7527351367211262
Chicago752445654183271

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Vegas754622799249216
Edmonton764423997300255
Los Angeles7543221096259240
Seattle744125890258237
Calgary7534261583240233
Vancouver743434674256276
San Jose7521391557216289
Anaheim7523421056191306

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Florida 5, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 2, Nashville 0

New Jersey 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 5, Washington 1

Boston 2, Columbus 1, OT

Ottawa 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Detroit 3, Carolina 2

St. Louis 5, Chicago 3

Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 0

Seattle 4, Anaheim 1

San Jose 4, Vegas 3, OT

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

