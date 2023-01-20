All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston4536547617396
Toronto462811763156122
Tampa Bay442914159160129
Florida472220549158160
Buffalo442219347166152
Detroit441917846137151
Ottawa442021343131143
Montreal461924341122169

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Carolina45289864146122
New Jersey452912462159120
N.Y. Rangers462514757145123
Washington482517656154133
Pittsburgh442215751143135
N.Y. Islanders472319551139131
Philadelphia461920745128149
Columbus451330228114177

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas472713761163124
Winnipeg462916159150122
Minnesota442515454140125
Colorado432317349135122
St. Louis462320349146162
Nashville452118648124133
Arizona451426533119165
Chicago431326430102158

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Seattle452714458165142
Vegas462816258149133
Los Angeles472516656154161
Edmonton472618355174155
Calgary462116951144140
Vancouver441823339152178
San Jose461423937142175
Anaheim461328531110193

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1

Anaheim 5, Columbus 3

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Chicago 4, Philadelphia 1

Carolina 5, Minnesota 2

Florida 6, Montreal 2

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

St. Louis 5, Nashville 2

Washington 4, Arizona 0

Edmonton 5, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 3, Vegas 2

Seattle 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Dallas 4, Los Angeles 0

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

