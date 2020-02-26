EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|64
|39
|13
|12
|90
|210
|164
|Tampa Bay
|63
|40
|18
|5
|85
|224
|175
|Toronto
|64
|33
|23
|8
|74
|224
|213
|Florida
|63
|33
|24
|6
|72
|219
|213
|Montreal
|65
|29
|27
|9
|67
|197
|199
|Buffalo
|62
|29
|25
|8
|66
|182
|193
|Ottawa
|64
|21
|31
|12
|54
|169
|219
|Detroit
|65
|15
|46
|4
|34
|131
|244
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|63
|39
|18
|6
|84
|222
|193
|Pittsburgh
|61
|37
|18
|6
|80
|201
|168
|Philadelphia
|63
|36
|20
|7
|79
|210
|185
|N.Y. Islanders
|62
|35
|20
|7
|77
|179
|168
|Columbus
|65
|31
|20
|14
|76
|170
|171
|Carolina
|62
|35
|23
|4
|74
|202
|176
|N.Y. Rangers
|62
|34
|24
|4
|72
|207
|191
|New Jersey
|62
|25
|27
|10
|60
|171
|211
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|64
|37
|17
|10
|84
|206
|179
|Dallas
|63
|37
|20
|6
|80
|171
|160
|Colorado
|61
|36
|18
|7
|79
|212
|166
|Nashville
|62
|31
|23
|8
|70
|198
|198
|Winnipeg
|65
|32
|27
|6
|70
|196
|195
|Minnesota
|62
|30
|25
|7
|67
|191
|201
|Chicago
|63
|27
|28
|8
|62
|187
|203
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|64
|34
|22
|8
|76
|208
|196
|Vancouver
|62
|34
|22
|6
|74
|207
|190
|Edmonton
|63
|33
|22
|8
|74
|201
|196
|Calgary
|64
|33
|25
|6
|72
|192
|198
|Arizona
|66
|31
|27
|8
|70
|182
|176
|Anaheim
|63
|25
|30
|8
|58
|165
|200
|San Jose
|63
|26
|33
|4
|56
|161
|207
|Los Angeles
|63
|22
|35
|6
|50
|156
|203
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 4, San Jose 2
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3
Dallas 4, Carolina 1
Vancouver 4, Montreal 3, OT
N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Calgary 5, Boston 2
Washington 4, Winnipeg 3, SO
New Jersey 4, Detroit 1
Minnesota 5, Columbus 4
Nashville 3, Ottawa 2
St. Louis 6, Chicago 5
Florida 2, Arizona 1
Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
