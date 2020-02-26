EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston6439131290210164
Tampa Bay634018585224175
Toronto643323874224213
Florida633324672219213
Montreal652927967197199
Buffalo622925866182193
Ottawa6421311254169219
Detroit651546434131244

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Washington633918684222193
Pittsburgh613718680201168
Philadelphia633620779210185
N.Y. Islanders623520777179168
Columbus6531201476170171
Carolina623523474202176
N.Y. Rangers623424472207191
New Jersey6225271060171211

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis6437171084206179
Dallas633720680171160
Colorado613618779212166
Nashville623123870198198
Winnipeg653227670196195
Minnesota623025767191201
Chicago632728862187203

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas643422876208196
Vancouver623422674207190
Edmonton633322874201196
Calgary643325672192198
Arizona663127870182176
Anaheim632530858165200
San Jose632633456161207
Los Angeles632235650156203

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 4, San Jose 2

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Dallas 4, Carolina 1

Vancouver 4, Montreal 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Calgary 5, Boston 2

Washington 4, Winnipeg 3, SO

New Jersey 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota 5, Columbus 4

Nashville 3, Ottawa 2

St. Louis 6, Chicago 5

Florida 2, Arizona 1

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

