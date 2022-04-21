EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Florida7655156116320220
x-Toronto7751206108300237
x-Tampa Bay7646228100253216
x-Boston764724599236205
Detroit7730371070218294
Buffalo7829381169219278
Ottawa772941765210251
Montreal7720461151197297

Metropolitan Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Carolina7749208106256190
x-N.Y. Rangers7750216106238191
x-Pittsburgh7743231197254215
x-Washington7743231197266229
N.Y. Islanders7635311080210213
Columbus773536676247285
New Jersey762742761234280
Philadelphia7723431157198283

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Colorado7755166116298212
x-Minnesota7648217103283235
x-St. Louis77462011103290222
Nashville774428593247227
Dallas774329591223232
Winnipeg7735311181235248
Chicago7726401163208276
Arizona772249650189296

Pacific Division

 GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Calgary77472010104275193
Edmonton774526696269237
Los Angeles7841271092224227
Vegas784231589250232
Vancouver7738281187233217
Anaheim7830341474220255
San Jose7630341272198243
Seattle762644658200262

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton 5, Dallas 2

Seattle 3, Colorado 2

Chicago 4, Arizona 3, OT

Vegas 4, Washington 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 19:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 11:30 a.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 11:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 87 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.

